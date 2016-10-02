Portland Police Bureau goes pink for breast cancer awareness

Portland police officers are going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Officers will be wearing pink caps, undershirts, socks, bootlaces and patches this month to show support for those affected by breast cancer. The officers will also have information cards with facts about the disease.

Portland police will also be sharing stories from members of bureau who have been personally affected by breast cancer. Officer Stephanie Hudson was diagnosed this past month.

"Early detection saved my life," she said. "If I hadn't gone and gotten the mammogram ... I don't think I'd be in this same position."

Salem police are also honoring those affected by breast cancer. A pink patrol car will now be on the streets of the state capital.

