Oregon veterans return to PDX after Washington D.C. trip

A group of local veterans is back home Sunday after spending some time in Washington D.C.

"It was emotional," said World War II and Korean War veteran Milford McDougal. "We watched the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and of course when they play 'Taps' I go to pieces."

Honor Flight took 42 veterans on a free four-day trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the national World War II Memorial and 10 other veterans' memorials in the nation's capital.

"We went to all these exhibits. Everyone busted their fanny to make sure everything was great for us and we really enjoyed it," said Thompson.

When the group arrived back at PDX Sunday morning, it was a warm welcome home for the veterans.

"This stuff down here, I was balling halfway through it," said McDougal.

The #Portland #HonorFlight has returned from D.C. Hearing their stories is something special. They all had a blast on the trip! pic.twitter.com/kGNfBCqVQf — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 2, 2016

Sen. Ron Wyden was among the crowd celebrating the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans.

"The freedoms that we have – we have because of these wonderful soldiers," said Wyden. "You can just see there was an outpouring of affection and support for them."



The first Honor Flight took place in May 2005.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.