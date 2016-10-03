Vancouver teens with cerebral palsy attend homecoming dance

An update to a heartwarming story from last month – two Vancouver teens with cerebral palsy finally got to go to the big homecoming dance.

It was a surprise their families never expected.

Paul Pedersen and Gabbie Shell both live with cerebral palsy, which keeps them confined to a wheelchair and unable to speak clearly. With the help of students and staff at Mountain View High School, Paul asked Gabbie to the big dance.

On Saturday, the two got to go to the dance in a limo.

Fox 12 spoke with Gabbie's mom last month about what this meant to them.

"Those are experiences that you don't ever think you are going to have with children like Gabbie and Paul, so it has been very happy and emotional at the same time," said Sarah Shell.

Paul and Gabbie went to frozen yogurt before the dance. Then, they headed to school where they danced, visited with friends and watched a movie.

The family says it was a night they'll always remember.

