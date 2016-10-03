Deputies: Female body found in Yamhill County field - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies are investigating after a female body was found in an agricultural field near the city of Lafayette in Yamhill County.  

The body was found at about 1:14 p.m. Sunday by people who were driving through the area. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and the Dayton Fire Department arrived at the scene minutes later, and the Oregon State Police Forensics Division was later called to help process the scene. 

The sheriff’s office says the person’s identity has not been determined but it does not appear to be connected to any recent missing persons from the area. 

No other details were released. 

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Justin Brewster with the Yamhill County Special Investigations Unit at bresterj@co.yamhill.or.us or 503-434-7506.

