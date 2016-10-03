Four injured in head-on crash in Battle Ground

Four people were injured in a head-on car collision in Battle Ground late Sunday night.

Clark County deputies responded to the scene of the crash in the 10200 block of 199th Street around 9:50 p.m.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Fusion, driven by 24-year-old Ketson Tommy of Kelso, was traveling west on 199th Street when it crossed over into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons.

Tommy hit a Ford Escape head-on, driven by 21-year-old Christopher LaValley of Battle Ground.

Deputies said airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Tommy, LaValley and Tommy’s two passengers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The CCSO Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.