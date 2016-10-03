Sheriff: Woman found dead in Yamhill Co. field was victim of homicide

A woman found dead in a Yamhill County blueberry field was the victim of homicidal violence, according to investigators.

The woman's body was spotted by people driving near Highway 99W and Kreder Road in Lafayette on Sunday afternoon.

The investigation continued Monday and the medical examiner determined the cause of death was homicidal violence.

The woman's name has not been released. Deputies initially said the woman does not appear to be connected to any recent missing person cases in the area.

Fox 12 spoke with neighbors who said they were stunned after they found out a woman's body was found just feet from their home.

One neighbor said his kids didn't want to wait outside for the school bus.

"The bus comes by but they don't want to be over there near the road, so I have to take them this morning," said Oscar Anguiano. "It's kind of scary because that hasn't happened so close to us."

Multiple agencies are involved in the continuing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Justin Brester at bresterj@co.yamhill.or.us or 503-434-7506 and reference case 16-2561.

