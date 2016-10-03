Newport man found dead along Hwy 30 near Astoria, death ruled suspicious

A 71-year-old Newport man was found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria on Friday afternoon and deputies believed he died under suspicious circumstances.

The body of Howard Daniel Vinge, known to his friends as “Dan,” was found near the highway about four miles east of Astoria.

Clatsop County deputies are asking for information on anyone who was in contact with Vinge during the month of September. Deputies are particularly interested in anyone who was traveling with the victim.

The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office is also seeking information on Vinge’s vehicles. He owned a white 1993 Allegro Bay Motorhome with the Oregon License Plate HC33885 and a dark maroon 1991 Lincoln Continental with the Oregon License Plate 045FVN.

Vinge was last seen at his home in the Agate Beach area in mid-September.

Deputies said his two vehicles were seen in Astoria on Sept. 24.

Anyone with information should contact Detective J. Ryan Humphrey at 503-325-2061 or rhumphrey@co.clatsop.or.us.

