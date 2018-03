Before she danced her way into our hearts on “Dancing with the Stars,” she kicked and punched her way to the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Newberg native and mixed martial arts star Paige VanZant came back to her home state for the big UFC event over the weekend.

MORE caught up with the athlete to learn more about what she is doing outside the cage.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.