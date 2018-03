Ten-year-old Molly Gaynor of Powell Butte, Oregon is one of three finalists competing for the chance to sing on a national stage.

Molly is hoping for the opportunity to sing the national anthem at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this December.

Molly needs some local Oregon votes to win. To vote for Molly, visit NFRExperience.com. Voting ends this Thursday.

