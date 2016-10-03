Thorns head coach named NWSL Coach of the Year

Portland Thorns FC head coach Mark Parson, who led the club to a league-leading 12-3-5 record for the 2016 campaign, was named the National Women’s Soccer League Coach of the Year Monday.

The news was bittersweet following the Thorns 4-3 overtime loss to the Western New York Flash in the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs Sunday.

This was Parsons’ first season with the Thorns, and at 30 he is the youngest head coach to ever win the award.

Under Parsons, the Thorns won the NWSL Shield, setting new club records for wins and points in 2016. The team also had the fewest goals allowed, becoming only the third team in league history to allow less than 1 goal per game for the season.

