Oregon matches DNA from 33 rape kits, still has backlog

Oregon State Police say they have matched DNA from more than two dozen backlogged sexual assault kits to that contained in a national database.

The Statesman-Journal reports that state police Capt. Alex Garner says results have come back from several hundred rape kits sent to Salt Lake City for testing, including 33 that matched the national database profiles. It's not clear whether the new information has led to any prosecutions or exonerations.

Oregon police are still struggling to process thousands of rape kits despite legislation meant to speed up the testing. Melissa's Law was passed six months ago, when nearly 5,000 untested kits were stored around the state.

Authorities say new rape kits are steaming in at the same time they're trying to sort through the backlog.

