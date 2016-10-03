Oregon standoff judge tosses gun charge against Shawna Cox

The lone woman on trial in Oregon's refuge-standoff case no longer faces a federal firearms charge.

U.S. District Judge Anna Brown had given prosecutors until Monday to provide more evidence to support the charge of firearm possession in a federal facility against defendant Shawna Cox of Kanab, Utah.

She's one of seven defendants on trial in the 41-day occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

All are charged with conspiring to impede federal employees from carrying out their work at the refuge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Knight had told the judge that he regards Cox as someone who aided and abetted the possession of firearms.

But the judge said the government must point to specific proof.

Four of the defendants still face the firearms charge.

