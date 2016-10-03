Truck driver dies after fuel tanker overturns, catches fire on Hwy 58

A truck driver died after a fuel tanker overturned and caught fire on Highway 58 in Lane County.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 20, about 14 miles northwest of Oakridge, at 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Kevin W. Smith, 62, of Lakeview, was driving a truck pulling double fuel tankers east on the highway when he veered off the right shoulder, causing a trailer to overturn.

The truck and trailer became fully engulfed in flames and police said Smith was unable to escape the vehicle.

The highway was closed for seven hours while firefighters put out the fire and investigators completed a reconstruction of the crash scene.

The Oregon Department of Transportation put detours in place during the closure.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Dexter Fire Department, Oakridge Fire Department and Oakridge Police Department at the scene.

The investigation is continuing and no information was immediately available about what caused the driver to veer off the roadway.

