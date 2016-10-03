Police: Driver rams patrol car in NW Portland, crashes into another car near City Hall

An DUII suspect inside a running vehicle parked in northwest Portland led officers on a chase, rammed a patrol car and crashed into another car near City Hall, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a possibly intoxicated person in a parking lot near Northwest 21st Avenue and Burnside at 1:27 p.m. Monday.

As an officer attempted to contact the person in the car, the suspect drove off and rammed a patrol vehicle, according to police.

The suspect drove erratically down Burnside, police said, and drove a short distance on the sidewalk.

The officer backed off due to concerns over the suspect's driving.

Police continued to receive reports about the driver as he drove through downtown. Police said the suspect went the wrong way on Southwest 4th Avenue and collided with another car before heading east on Southwest Jefferson Street and crashing near 3rd Avenue.

The driver was detained by a witness until officers arrived. Police said a male and female suspect were taken into custody in connection with this incident.

Officers initially said a pedestrian may have been hit, but that turned out to not be the case.

FOX 12 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.