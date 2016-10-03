Fisherman finds human bones along bank of Umpqua River

A fisherman who was looking for firewood along the banks of the Umpqua River over the weekend instead discovered human remains.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s boat broke down on the river Saturday while in the area of the former International Paper Mill in Gardiner around 6:20 p.m.

After getting his boat on the shore, the man was looking for firewood when he found bones.

Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that remains were human. At this time the remains are unidentified and are being sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Portland for examination and processing for identification.

