Court docs: Murder suspect admits stabbing woman in neck at strip club

A murder suspect first claimed self-defense before admitting to police in an expletive-filled statement that she stabbed a woman in the neck at a northeast Portland strip club, according to court documents.

Rinita Linelle Lowe, 23, was arrested the night of June 15. Bail was denied for her at a hearing Monday.

Police said Shantina Turner, 29, was stabbed and killed at Club Skinn on Northeast 60th Avenue.

According to court documents, Turner was talking with a man and woman at the bar before Lowe entered the club.

Surveillance from the club showed that Lowe sat at the bar a number of spaces away from them and talked with someone briefly before confronting Turner.

Witnesses told investigators they thought the women were friends involved in an argument.

Surveillance video showed Lowe reach into her purse and then the stabbing occurred almost immediately after she removed her hand from the bag, according to court documents.

The bouncer said he saw the women "grabbing" at each other, but when he got between them, he felt liquid on himself. He thought it was a spilled drink, court documents state, before he realized it was blood.

Court documents states Lowe told the bouncer she was leaving and he initially failed to stop her. He chased her out of the club and Lowe was caught at a neighboring 7-Eleven store.

Lowe told the bouncer she cut Turner with her fingernail, according to court documents, and then made unsolicited comments in the back of a patrol car to police that, "She was going to stab me first" and "Where was security when I was getting choked out."

Lowe said she works at another club and claimed Turner had earlier been kicked out for trying to start a fight with her, according to court documents. Lowe said when she got off work, she went to Club Skinn and saw the same woman and claimed the woman again started to pick a fight with her.

Lowe first told police the knife was on the table and she started swinging it because she was being choked by the woman with both hands, before stating that a man handed her the knife after seeing how scared she was, according to court documents.

Those documents show Lowe ultimately made an expletive-filled statement to police admitting that it was her knife, she opened the knife in her purse and she stabbed Turner.

The knife was found in the 7-Eleven parking lot.

An autopsy revealed that Turner had been stabbed in the neck three times.

Lowe is scheduled to face trial in February 2017 on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

