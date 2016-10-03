Ammon Bundy testimony delayed in refuge takeover trial

Harney County Sheriff Dave Ward took the stand again Monday, testifying that in meetings he had with Ammon Bundy before the occupation the man was giving ultimatums concerning Dwight and Steven Hammond. (KPTV)

Lisa Bundy said that when her husband is allowed to take the stand he show that, “he loves this country and we are not terrorists.” (KPTV)

Ammon Bundy did not testify as expected in federal court Monday after his attorney and the judge disagreed on allowing new evidence during his testimony. (KPTV)

The man many consider to have been the leader of the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge was scheduled to take the stand in federal court Monday until a disagreement over evidence pushed back the testimony.

Most people watching the trial thought Ammon Bundy would finally during the afternoon session, but his lawyer and Judge Anna Brown disagreed about what evidence would be allowed, causing the delay with the testimony.

Lisa Bundy is still standing by her man weeks into the federal trial and. She told FOX 12 Monday that her husband is anxious to tell his side of the story to the jury.

“I’m nervous, of course, but I’m here in support of him,” she said.

Authorities contend Ammon Bundy conspired to impede federal workers when he and several others, most of them armed, took over the Malheur Refuge in Burns this past winter.

RELATED STORY: Bundys’ refuge takeover case kicks off with opening statements, protests

A local Burns ranch hand testified Monday that he went to the refuge to find out what was going on, he found it to be a welcoming and a laid back situation.

Another occupier said Bundy met with nearly 400 ranchers at the refuge and that he never stopped federal workers from doing their jobs or threatened anyone.

Lisa Bundy said her husband’s efforts were simply focused on helping a pair of Oregon ranchers who were facing jail time for arson, but that prosecutors want to paint a different picture.“He was there based on one thing, and that was to help the Hammond’s, and the judge doesn’t want that in,” she said. “But by him being able to testify, we can testify the truth of Americans. We love this country, and he loves this country, and we are not terrorists.”

Harney County sheriff David Ward also testified for the second time Monday.

He described meetings he had with Ammon Bundy and his supporters before the occupation where he said Bundy gave him ultimatums concerning Dwight and Steven Hammond, the ranchers Bundy felt were wrongly imprisoned for back-burning on federal land.

In an audio recording of one of those meetings, Bundy can be heard saying “no matter what, the Hammonds will be protected, and tens of thousands of people will do it. And we’re not bluffing.”

RELATED STORY: Harney County Sheriff takes the stand in wildlife refuge standoff case

Lisa Bundy told FOX 12, though, that the judge won’t let the defendants talk about the Hammonds, adding that she feels that the judge is biased against innocent people.

“We’re just an average American family who tried to do the right thing,” she said, adding that she believes her husband has no regrets about the takeover.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.