Man who left dog to die inside car stolen in SE Portland pleads guilty

A man who stole a car with a dog inside and then left the dog to die in the car pleaded guilty to multiple charges in court Monday.

Francisco Vincent Gonzalez, 35, was arrested in April.

Investigators said he stole a car outside Sweet Leaf Illusions PDX on April 7. The owner of the business, Bill Robins, left his dog Kona in the locked car with the air conditioner running.

Kona was a 2-year-old black lab-Great Dane mix.

Surveillance cameras caught Gonzalez stealing the car with the dog inside.

The car was found five days later at Southeast 91st and Cooper Street. Kona was dead inside the car.

Gonzalez was arrested at the Super Value Inn Motel in north Portland on April 14. Police said he was in possession of a meth pipe at the time of his arrest.

The motel room was rented by his wife, Linda Kathy Gutierrez, who was also arrested in this case.

She pleaded no contest to the charge of hindering prosecution and was sentenced to three years probation last week.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty Monday to charges including first-degree animal abuse, animal abandonment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft and possession of meth. He also pleaded no contest to one count of identity theft.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7.

