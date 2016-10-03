'Coolest Cooler' under investigation by the Department of Justic - KPTV - FOX 12

'Coolest Cooler' under investigation by the Department of Justice

The 'Coolest Cooler' broke the all-time Kickstarter record but is now under investigation by the state. (Source: The Coolest Cooler/Kickstarter) The 'Coolest Cooler' broke the all-time Kickstarter record but is now under investigation by the state. (Source: The Coolest Cooler/Kickstarter)
The Portland company, Coolest Cooler, is now under investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice.

The company broke records by raising $13 million through a Kickstarter campaign for the cooler, which includes gadgets like a built in blender, speakers and USB chargers.

Thousands of project backers complained when their cooler wasn't delivered by the promised date, even though the coolers went up for sale on Amazon.

The Oregon Department of Justice said they are now investigating the company but did not specify why.

