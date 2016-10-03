Don't Shoot Portland activists hold forum before closed-door meeting with Mayor Hales

On Monday, Portland Mayor Charlie Hales met with activists who are concerned over racial tensions and a new police contract.

The group, Don't Shoot Portland, met Sunday night ahead of Monday's closed-door meeting with Mayor Hales at City Hall.

In Sunday night's forum, activists talked about the new police contract, which would address the city's police staffing crisis and eliminate a two-day advance notice for officers before they're interviewed about use of force.

"If you have a contract where police have way too much power and unaccountable to people, you're going to attract police officers but what officers are you attracting," said Greg McKelvey with Don't Shoot Portland.

Don't Shoot Portland wants the police contract to be voted on by members of the community and Mayor-elect Ted Wheeler.

