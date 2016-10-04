Officials: 3.1-magnitude earthquake hits near Woodburn - KPTV - FOX 12

Officials: 3.1-magnitude earthquake hits near Woodburn

By The Associated Press
WOODBURN, OR (AP) -

The U.S. Geological Survey says a minor earthquake has hit about 16 miles northeast of Salem.

The agency says a magnitude-3.1 temblor struck at about 9:29 p.m. Monday with an epicenter about three miles northwest of Woodburn.

The agency reported the earthquake was about 14 miles deep.

No damage was immediately reported.

