Officials: 3.1-magnitude earthquake hits near Woodburn

The U.S. Geological Survey says a minor earthquake has hit about 16 miles northeast of Salem.

The agency says a magnitude-3.1 temblor struck at about 9:29 p.m. Monday with an epicenter about three miles northwest of Woodburn.

The agency reported the earthquake was about 14 miles deep.

No damage was immediately reported.

