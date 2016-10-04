Two suspects involved in pursuit, crash in NW Portland identifie - KPTV - FOX 12

Two suspects involved in pursuit, crash in NW Portland identified

Robert Goulart and Sophia Gohl (Courtesy: PPB) Robert Goulart and Sophia Gohl (Courtesy: PPB)
Portland police have identified the man and the woman who led officers on a chase and rammed several other cars, including a patrol vehicle in Northwest Portland Monday.

Officers said 29-year-old Robert Goulart was arrested after he attempted to flee from police in his car near Northwest 21st Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Portland police also arrested 23-year-old Sophia Gohl, who was in the car with Goulart at the time of the chase.

Police said they approached Goulart after they received reports that he was intoxicated. Goulart then crashed into a patrol car and proceeded into downtown Portland before crashing near 3rd Avenue. 

Goulart is being held at the Multnomah County Jail on several charges including DUII, criminal mischief, and attempting to elude police. 

