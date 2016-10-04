Oregon Mercy Corps aides head to Haiti in wake of Hurricane Matthew

Mercy Corps aide Jasmine Avgerakis speaks to FOX 12 before her flight to Haiti

Two humanitarian aides from the Mercy Corps boarded a plane at Portland International Airport early Tuesday with Haiti as their final destination.

Hurricane Matthew made landfall in Haiti overnight as a category 4 hurricane and is now making its way towards the East Coast.

Javier Alvarez and Jasmine Avgerakis from the Mercy Corps left from PDX Tuesday morning with hopes to arrive in Haiti to assist with relief efforts.

“Getting organized those first 48 hours after the storm is really the most challenging thing,” Alvarez said. “People are going to be totally lost.”

The humanitarian aides plan to arrive in the Dominican Republic around midnight and then drive to Haiti.

Roads are likely to be severally damaged and access to Haitian cities will be a big challenge, according to the Mercy Corps.

They said getting clean water and support to those in the hardest-hit areas will most likely be the first priority.

Avgerakis said it’s crucial in these disastrous situations that aides remain focused on getting help to those who need it most.

“It’s really devastating when you see so much suffering and I expect that the largest number of suffering are going to be displaced people whose homes are going to be destroyed,” said Avgerakis.

Mercy Corps said they already have 32 team members in Haiti and aides are already reporting that homes have been destroyed and lives have been lost.

