On the Go with Joe at Portland’s Original Iron Chef - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Portland’s Original Iron Chef

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in downtown Portland getting a look at an intense competition featuring some of Portland’s best chefs.

Ten chefs from eight of Portland’s top restaurants will go head-to-head for the chance to be named Iron Chef.

All proceeds from the event will go to LifeWorks Northwest’s Relief Nurseries, which help fight against child abuse and neglect.

The event takes place Thursday, Oct. 20. Learn more at LifeWorksNW.org. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.