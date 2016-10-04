On the Go with Joe at Portland’s Original Iron Chef

Joe V. was in downtown Portland getting a look at an intense competition featuring some of Portland’s best chefs.

Ten chefs from eight of Portland’s top restaurants will go head-to-head for the chance to be named Iron Chef.

All proceeds from the event will go to LifeWorks Northwest’s Relief Nurseries, which help fight against child abuse and neglect.

The event takes place Thursday, Oct. 20. Learn more at LifeWorksNW.org.

