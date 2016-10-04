Deputies identify vehicle of interest in Yamhill Co. homicide investigation

A woman was found dead in a blueberry field in Yamhill County Sunday, and now deputies have identified a possible vehicle of interest associated with her death.

The body was found in a field off of Highway 99W and Kreder Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies later determined she was a victim of homicide.

Deputies Tuesday morning said a white truck is likely connected to the case. Officials added there may be other vehicles of interest.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the woman and are working to contact her family.

More information is set to be released Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

