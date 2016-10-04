Famed comic book writers make Portland their home

They are big names in the comic book world and they live right here in Portland.

Matt Fraction and Kelly Sue DeConnick are comic book and television writers. Fraction just finished a TV pilot for one of his hottest pieces of work “Sex Criminals” and DeConnick will see her work come to life on television in 2017 in “Emerald City.”

MORE caught up with the writers to find out why they decided to make the Rose City their home.

