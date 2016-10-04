Sherwood man to run 371 miles for kids in need

At 45-year-old Jason Zacher is embarking on his longest charity run yet. Though he considers himself an ‘average’ runner Zacher is no long distance newbie.

In 2013 Zacher set out on “Jason’s Epic Adventure,” a 188 mile non-stop journey between Beaverton and Eugene. It took him 47 hours to make the trek, but raised enough money to clothe 100 children in need.

This time, Jason is setting out on his final charity run, a 371 mile course between the Santa Monica Pier and Monterey, CA. Beginning on October 16th, he plans to run two marathons a day for one week.

“The thing that worries me is that I’m going to be stopping every night. It may stiffen up and it may be hard to get going the next day,” he said.

This year, all donations will benefit the BackPack Program in Lincoln City. The organization provides food to children in need year round.

“They can’t help themselves. You see it so much even working in a grocery store, kids not treated right or they’re not eating right,” Zacher said.

Jason works at Bales Market Place in Beaverton. Though the run benefits Lincoln City youth, you can help children in the Beaverton School District by donating at any register beginning next week. All of the money will go toward Operation School Bell.

To learn more about Jason’s project and future fundraisers, search “Jason’s Epic Adventure 2” on Facebook.

