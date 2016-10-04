Teen shot multiple times on East Burnside; suspects drove away f - KPTV - FOX 12

Teen shot multiple times on East Burnside; suspects drove away from scene

A teen was shot multiple times at Southeast 122nd Avenue and East Burnside on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area at 9:56 a.m.

A witness reported that a teen boy had been shot. Crews located the victim and he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that the suspect or suspects may have driven away from the area in a dark-colored van or SUV.

Gang Enforcement Team officers were called to the scene to investigate.

Southbound 122nd Avenue at Burnside is expected to be closed until around 11:30 a.m. while investigators process the crime scene.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in Portland is encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

