PSU to offer four years of free tuition to some in-state students

Oregon students who wish to attend Portland State University next fall can apply for free tuition under a new program announced Tuesday.

The 'Four Years Free' program covers full tuition and mandatory fees at PSU for up to 15 credits per term for up to 12 consecutive terms.

At current tuition rates, that's a savings of more than $8,000 per year.

The program does not cover room and board, textbooks or other expenses.

In order to qualify, students must meet certain financial and academic requirements, including a 3.4 grade point average.

Students must also fill out the FAFSA financial aid application and qualify for the Federal Pell Grant in order to get free tuition.

In order to keep receiving free tuition, students must maintain a 2.0 cumulative GPA at PSU, fill out the FAFSA each year and maintain eligibility for the Pell Grant.

For more information on the 'Four Years Free' program, log on to www.pdx.edu.

