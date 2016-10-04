Deputies ID woman found dead in Yamhill Co. field; person of interest sought

Truck sought by deputies in connection to homicide investigation of woman found in Yamhill County field. (Photo: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies have identified a 37-year-old Vancouver woman who was found dead in a blueberry field near Lafayette.

The body of Lilia Cosco-Ortiz was discovered off of Highway 99 and Kreder Road on Sunday afternoon.

Her cause of death was determined to be homicidal violence.

Investigators said she was last seen leaving her home late Saturday. Family members believe she was heading for the Oregon coast and was expected back sometime overnight.

Cosco-Ortiz was reported missing to Vancouver police on Sunday.

On Tuesday, The Yamhill County Major Crime Team asked for the public's help locating a person of interest in the case.

A photo was released of 37-year-old Victor Melcher Villalba, who goes by Victor Bello Rojas. He was last seen driving a white 2003 Toyota Tacoma pickup with Oregon plates 184 HLR.

The extended-cab pickup has some body damage to the right of the tailgate.

Anyone who knows where Villalba or his truck can be found is asked to call 911.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Justin Brester at 503-434-7506 or bresterj@co.yamhill.or.us, or Captain Brandon Bowdle bowdleb@co.yamhill.or.us.

