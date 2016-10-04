Fans circle the block for book signing with the Boss

Fans lined up outside Powell’s City of Books in downtown Portland to meet Bruce Springsteen and pick up a signed copy of his new autobiography. (KPTV)

Bruce Springsteen has had fans lining up to see his performances for years, and now he has crowds in the Rose City lined up around the block for a book.

Fans waited eagerly Tuesday morning outside the Powell’s City of Books location on West Burnside Street to meet the leader of the E Street Band and pick up a signed copy of Springsteen’s new autobiography “Born to Run.”

People started buying tickets for the event nearly three weeks ago, and the signing has sold out.

Portland fans told FOX 12 that Springsteen and his music had huge impacts on their lives.

“I came to see Bruce,” fan Alastair Baillie said. “I'm great fan of his music. He's provided a soundtrack to my life, even though I grew up in Scotland. I can really relate to the energy and passion he puts into his music.”

A video posted by Joe Vithayathil (@joevfox12) on Oct 4, 2016 at 11:53am PDT

Springsteen will continue his book tour later this week with stops in California and New York. Last week a young fan made headlines at a signing in Philadelphia when he had the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer sign an excuse note for his teachers.

