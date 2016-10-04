Washington Co. settles lawsuit with rape victim of Jaime Tinoco for nearly $667K

Washington County has settled a lawsuit with the woman who was raped near Autzen Stadium in 2014 by a teen who was on a supervised trip with the Washington County Juvenile Department.

The county and lawyers for the Eugene woman announced the $666,700 settlement Tuesday.

"Washington County wishes to reiterate its deepest sympathies for the woman, her family and her loved ones in the aftermath of the outrageous acts of violence she experienced as a result of this incident," according to a county statement.

Jaime Tinoco, now 19 years old, was convicted of kidnapping and rape in the case and sentenced to 14 years in prison in March 2015. Prosecutors described it as one of the most brutal attacks they've seen that did not involve weapons.

Tinoco was one of 12 youth offenders in Eugene as part of a trip to a University of Oregon football game when he broke away from the group and attacked the victim.

He was on court-ordered probation at the time for harassment, drug possession and burglary.

Tinoco was not sentenced to physical custody, but was directed to live with his parents and be under the supervision of the Washington County Juvenile Department.

The trip was part of a program designed to help young offenders develop "life skills and positive goals through pro-social activities," according to a county statement at the time of Tinoco's arrest.

Since Tinoco's arrest and conviction, the county has made changes to the juvenile department. County-sponsored, "pro-social" community activities are now limited to volunteer service, educational opportunities, life-skills training, appropriate cultural events and physical fitness.

Department-wide guidelines have also been strengthened.

Funding for the settlement will come from Washington's County's liability fund.

In March 2015, Tinoco was indicted on murder charges for the deadly stabbing of 29-year-old Nicole Laube outside a Cedar Mill apartment complex. County documents state Tinoco confessed to killing the woman at random in August 2014.

Tinoco remains in the Washington County Jail awaiting trial on murder charges.

