Police: Seven men arrested in undercover sex trafficking sting in Portland

Seven men were arrested in an undercover sex trafficking operation in Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit conducted the sting during the week of Sept. 19.

Investigators posted online ads on known sex trafficking websites. Police said seven men contacted undercover officers to arrange for sex acts in exchange for payment.

A Portland hotel assisted police as part of the operation.

The seven men who responded to the ad and went to the hotel were arrested and given criminal citations on the misdemeanor charge of patronizing a prostitute.

The suspects were identified by police Tuesday as Benjamin Thomas Weston, 26, of Tualatin; Patrick Chidozie Osakwe, 26, of Troutdale; Christopher Leary, 41, of Vancouver; Ruben Titla-Chavez, 28, of Portland; Myung Soo Kim, 28, of Hillsboro; Esad Topcic, 36, of Vancouver; Jesse Mile McElmurray Dobson, 34, of Portland.

Police said for investigative reasons, they are not releasing the specific website, application or ad text used in this operation.

Anyone who thinks they known someone who is being exploited or is involved in sex trafficking is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-255-0118, the Sexual Assault Resource Center hotline at 1-800-640-5311 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. The cyber tipline is at missingkids.org/CyberTiipline.

