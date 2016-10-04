FBI searching for child sex trafficking suspects facing charges in Oregon

The FBI is searching for two child sex trafficking suspects who are facing charges in Oregon.

The FBI put out an alert Tuesday asking for the public's help locating Aaron M. Barnes, 33, and Kamau Kambui Leland Curnal, 28.

A federal grand jury in Oregon indicted both men in July on one count each of sex trafficking of a child and transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution.

The indictment alleges that the men drove an underage victim from Portland to Seattle as part of a sex trafficking operation.

The FBI reports that both men are believed to have extensive ties to Seattle and may be living in that area.

Barnes is described as a black man, 6 feet 3 inches tall and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his neck, back, chest, both arms and right wrist. One of the arm tattoos says "sleepless."

He goes by the aliases of Sleep, Aaron Mekem Barnes, Terrance T. Barnes, Donte Lamont Blackwood and Donte Lomont.

Curnal is a black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He also goes by the names Kamau K. Curnal, Kamau Kambui Carnal Jr. and Kamau Curnal.

FBI agents said both men are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should not contact them directly and instead call 911.

Anyone with general information or tips about their location is asked to call the FBI field office in Portland at 503-224-4181 or in Seattle at 206-262-0460.

