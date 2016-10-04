The child’s mother reported her BMW was stolen from a gas station in West Linn with the baby and her dog inside, but the report was false, police said, and the woman's blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

Woman who claimed someone stole her car, baby after DUII crash pleads guilty

A woman who claimed someone stole her car with her baby inside, only for police to discover she was drunk and had crashed the car, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Terra Nicole Brandenburg, 32, was arrested in January.

She reported that her BMW was stolen from a West Linn gas station with her 4-week-old son and 3-year-old Doberman pincher inside.

Police initiated an Amber Alert, but soon canceled it after discovering there was no truth to her story.

Investigators learned Brandenburg crashed her car while driving across the Arch Bridge. She then parked at an apartment complex, left her son and dog in the backseat and walked to a gas station where she bought a box of wine.

A gas station worker said Brandenburg drank the box of wine in the gas station bathroom.

Police said Brandenburg attempted to run away from them at one point before she was taken into custody.

Police found the car, with the baby boy and dog OK in the backseat. Police believe they were only alone for a matter of minutes.

The infant was turned over to his father who arrived at the scene.

Brandenburg's blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, according to police.

In court Tuesday, Brandenburg pleaded guilty to charges of DUII, first-degree criminal mistreatment and initiating a false report. Additional charges of child neglect and reckless endangering were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Brandenburg is scheduled to be sentenced on her charges on Oct. 11.

