Deputies: Man shot at after refusing to buy marijuana in Troutdale

A man received minor injuries after he was attacked by two men after he refused to buy marijuana from them in Troutdale.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Deputies said they responded to an assault call at 10:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 257th and Hensley Road.

When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from minor injuries.

MCSO said an investigation revealed the man was attacked by two men when he refused to buy marijuana. One of the suspects fired a gun at the victim, missing him as he fled the scene.

Deputies were able to find and arrest Yafeth Pozos, 19, of Fairview, and a juvenile male suspect at a nearby apartment complex.

Pozos was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on robbery charges. The juvenile suspect was taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.