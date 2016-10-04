Police: Man with felony warrants out of Iowa arrested on Oregon coast

A man wanted on felony warrants out of Iowa was caught on the Oregon coast.

The Lincoln City Police Department received an anonymous tip about a suspicious vehicle with two people inside in the area of 21st Street and Highway 101 at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators learned a man associated with the vehicle had felony warrants on escape charges by the U.S. Marshal's Service.

When Lincoln City officers arrived, the vehicle had left the area. After a short search, the vehicle was located at the D River State Recreation Site.

Officers conducted a high-risk contact and the suspect was taken into custody. He was identified as 38-year-old Michael James Hanold of Des Moines, Iowa.

Hanold was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

Police confirmed Hanold is a registered sex offender in Iowa. He was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2013.

