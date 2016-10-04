Oregon Zoo asks community to help aid design of new polar bear habitat

Young polar bear Nora plays behind the scenes at the Oregon Zoo. Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.

The Oregon Zoo is working on a new polar bear habitat and is asking the public to take a survey to help aid in the design of the habitat.

As excitement grows over the debut of Nora, a young polar bear who arrived to the Oregon Zoo from Ohio, the design work on Polar Passage is underway.

The Polar Passage is a major reboot of the existing polar bear habitat at the zoo.

A survey created by the Oregon Zoo is aimed at better understanding local residents' thoughts and feelings concerning polar bears.

Zoo officials said they hope the survey will offer a variety of responses to help guide the design of buildings, displays and programs offered.

Polar Passage is expected to open in 2019 and will provide the polar bears with a larger, more open terrain.

For more information about Polar Passage click here, and click here to take the survey.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.