Person of interest in death of Portland woman in custody in Columbia Co.

A man listed as a person of interest in the case of the death of 24-year-old Apache Hightower is now in custody in Columbia County after being arrested in California last week.

Jesse Allen Lane, 28, was sought by detectives in connection with the death of Hightower, whose body was found down an embankment off the 3000 block of Pittsburg Road in the rural St. Helens area on September 20 afternoon.

Lane was arrested by police in Santa Barbara on September 29 after they spotted him on the street. Lane was being housed in the Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board.

Deputies transported Lane to the Coffee Creek Prisoner Intake Center in Wilsonville on Monday.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Lane has not yet been booked into the the Columbia County Jail, as deputies are questioning him in regard to the death of Hightower.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.