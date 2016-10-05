Police investigating car fire at Vancouver apartment complex for the second time

Vancouver police are investigating a car fire that happened at the Sir James Apartment complex over the weekend.

According to police, they received over a dozen phone calls from neighbors who reported hearing gun shots.

"It was two quick bangs, and one big bang shortly after. I really had no idea what it was," one neighbor said. "It's a little concerning because my bedroom window is on the first floor just a short distance from where it happened."

Police reported finding a water bottle that smelt of gasoline.

Investigators said the car that was set on fire had little damage and no one was hurt.

According to police, this is the second intentional car fire in the last four months at the complex. They said they are investigating if the two incidents are connected.

