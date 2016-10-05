Police investigating two robberies in north Portland that may be related

Portland police are investigating two robberies at north Portland businesses that may have been committed by the same suspect.

Police said the first robbery was reported at 9:15 p.m. at a Subway, located at 7409 North Interstate Avenue.

An employee at the Subway told police the suspect came in armed with a knife and demanded money. The victim ran to the phone to call 911 and the suspect left without any cash.

Police said the suspect was described as brown-skinned man, possibly Hispanic, in his 20s, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, and gray scarf over his face.

The second robbery happened at 9:22 p.m. at a Rite Aid, located at 7440 North Denver Avenue, about 3/10 of a mile from the Subway.

Police said an employee at the Rite Aid told them a man entered the store and demanded money. The suspect then pushed the employee out of the way and grabbed cash from the register.

The suspect was described as a mixed-race man in his 20s, wearing black clothing, a gray mask, and carrying a backpack.

Officers and a Police Canine Unit searched the area for the suspect but have not located him.

Police believe the two robberies may be related.

If you have any information, please contact robbery detectives at (503) 823-0405.

