Washington Co. Deputies say WA man claims spirits led him to sleep in stranger's garage

The Murdock brothers found a man sleeping in their garage in Banks on Tuesday. (KPTV)

Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputies say a Washington man decided to take a nap inside an unlocked garage while on his way to the Oregon coast. The man told deputies, spirits made him do it.

On Tuesday afternoon in Banks, two brothers were on their way home from school when they said the door to their garage was swung wide open.

Zachary Murdock said they didn’t recognize the car and after a closer look, they called for help.

“My brother goes in and looks and there’s a guy sitting in there, chair leaned back and he’s just sleeping,” Murdock said.

Deputies said Michael Powers, 51, of Port Orchard told them spirits told him to drive to the coast, but when he became tired the spirits then told him to pull over and get rest at the closest place.

Murdock said he doesn’t believe it was spirits at all.

“I think he was coming up with some excuse to not be sent to jail,” Murdock said.

Deputies cited Powers for criminal trespassing.

Murdock adds he wasn’t scared but rather, more confused and baffled.

