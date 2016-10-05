Portland city officials voice concerns over proposed body camera policy

Portland commissioners are set to vote on a new police contract, which would allow officers to review their body camera footage before it is released.

Officials said the vote is on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, but there is speculation on whether the commissioners will indeed make a decision.

Mayor Charlie Hales’ office told FOX 12 the vote may not take place for another week.

The new Portland Police Association contract comes with controversy as multiple Portland groups including Don’t Shoot Portland, Portland Copwatch and Black Lives Matter have protested against the proposed changes.

One of the biggest concerns revolves around a new body camera policy. In the new contract, Portland police officers would be able to review their body cam footage before writing their reports.

Portland city auditor Mary Hull Caballero and the director of the Independent Police Review, Constantin Severe, are taking a stand against the contract.

They said police reports should be officers’ recollections of events and should not be influenced by video. They added that the new contract does not allow for enough police accountability.

A change in the body cam policy would require public input, according to the Mayor Hales’ office.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.