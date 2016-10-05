On the Go with Joe at Ghoul Gallery - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Ghoul Gallery

Posted: Updated:
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Halloween is just around the corner and Joe V. was in Oregon City getting an inside look at the Ghoul Gallery, a place that celebrates Halloween all year-round.

Tom Geil has been collecting Halloween decorations for years and opened a unique store in Oregon City called the Ghoul Gallery.

No matter if it is October or May, you can find everything from black Christmas trees to animated witches at the store.

Ghoul Gallery is located at 619 Main Street. 

