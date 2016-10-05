Mall of America to close on Thanksgiving - KPTV - FOX 12

Mall of America to close on Thanksgiving

By The Associated Press
Mall of America (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) Mall of America (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
NEW YORK (AP) -

Mall of America, the nation's largest shopping mall, will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

The Bloomington, Minnesota, center has been open on the turkey feast since 2012. But the mall told The Associated Press it wants to offer workers time with their families on the holiday.

The mall will re-open at 5 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving.

Given its size and status, the move could inspire other stores to follow suit.

Mall of America said some of its tenants may choose to be open on Thanksgiving. So it will have security and other key personnel on duty to ensure smooth operations.

The Friday after Thanksgiving had long been the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season. But over the past several years, Thanksgiving has become the new tradition.

