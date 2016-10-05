FBI searching for 'John Doe 37' in child sexual exploitation investigation

Sketch and images of John Doe 37 provided by the FBI. (KPTV)

The FBI has launched a nationwide search for a man they are calling "John Doe 37" in connection to a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children obtained video of John Doe 37 with a child in June 2014.

Data embedded in the video indicates the files were produced in April 2012.

Investigators said audio from the film "The Land Before Time" can be heard in the background of the video.

John Doe 37 is described as a white man with brown hair wearing dark-framed glasses. His location is unknown.

The FBI reported Wednesday that he is being sought as part of the FBI's Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert program. The FBI stated that no charges have been filed in this case and the man "may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation."

Anyone with information about John Doe 37 is asked to submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

