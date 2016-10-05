Police arrest man on gun charges after traffic stop in NE Portland

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement team arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday night after a traffic stop near Northeast 52nd Avenue and Alberta Street.

Police stopped the vehicle at 8:22 p.m. after seeing the car driving without headlights on while going down the dark street.

Police recognized a passenger in the car, Deshaun Dominique Marcell, as a gang associate, and obtained consent to search the car and those inside.

While searching Marcell, officers found two loaded handguns in his front pockets. He was taken into custody without incident, and was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

Officer remind the public that anyone with information on gun crimes in the city can contact the PPB Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.