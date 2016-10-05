Suspect caught by vigilante sentenced to prison, must register as a sex offender

A suspect who was caught by a vigilante after attempting to meet two underage girls for sex was sentenced to two years in prison.

Christopher Scheuermann, 28, was arrested in June.

According to court documents, Scheuermann was using a social media app to communicate with two girls, ages 12 years old and 15 years old. However, the person posing as the girls was actually Curtis Hart of Kelso.

Hart posted a message on the app claiming to be a girl looking to chat with someone older. He said Scheuermann quickly responded and soon sent inappropriate photos of himself and stated he wanted to have sex with the girls.

They agreed to meet on a dead end street in Kelso, with Scheuermann driving from St. Helens.

Hart alerted police and confronted Scheuermann, who was arrested.

Scheuermann pleaded guilty last month to charges of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He was sentenced Tuesday to two years and two months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Deputies are aware of what Hart is doing, as a previous 'citizen sting' led to another arrest and conviction, and said it is not illegal.

Hart said he does it because he believes every one of these cases could become a human trafficking incident.

