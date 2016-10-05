Police: Suspect arrested a year after shooting his wife in SE Portland

A man who shot his wife in southeast Portland in November 2015 was arrested after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Gang Enforcement Team officers stopped a car at Northeast 160th and Glisan Street.

Deone Lee Sims, 37, was a passenger in the vehicle. Police said he initially refused to get out, but he was eventually taken into custody and arrested on the charge of attempted murder-domestic violence.

The investigation began on Nov. 8, 2015 when officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home on the 6600 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue.

Officers arrived and learned that a 36-year-old woman had been shot. She was taken to the hospital by a neighbor.

Her injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators learned that Sims, a known gang associate, was married to the woman.

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Sims, but he was not located until Wednesday.

Sims was scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday.

