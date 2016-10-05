Washington considers taxes for Oregon shoppers

Washington state voters are considering ending the sales tax exemption their neighbors in Oregon currently enjoy.

The Bulletin of Bend reports that the Washington initiative would get rid of the tax exemption that allows residents from states without sales tax, such as Oregon, to skirt paying one in Washington.

If the measure passes in November, Oregon residents will go from paying no sales taxes on common retail goods in Washington to paying a combined 8.89 percent for state and local sales taxes. Big purchases such as cars and boats would still be tax free.

The proposal aims to set up publicly funded elections for the state.

The proposed change would also affect residents of Montana, New Hampshire, Delaware, Alaska and Canadian provinces.

